Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells $2,277,240.00 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $2,302,720.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00.

CHGG stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -435.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 86.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after purchasing an additional 355,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.