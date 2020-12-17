Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.35

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.35 and last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 2418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

