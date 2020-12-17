Chimpion Trading 53.3% Higher This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00012363 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market cap of $90.43 million and approximately $503,106.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00135108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00796474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00162138 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00125818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00079500 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

