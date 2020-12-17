China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

DL stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. China Distance Education has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

