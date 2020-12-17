Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on CD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $407,000.

Chindata Group stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

