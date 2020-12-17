Christopher Guttman-Mccabe Sells 1,590 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anterix stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 279.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

