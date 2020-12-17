Chronologic (DAY) One Day Volume Tops $669.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $101,528.25 and approximately $669.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00137666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.78 or 0.00805205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00165207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00387921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00081024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128131 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,639 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

