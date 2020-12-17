Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells $3,586,033.28 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,146. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 505.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 492.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 200,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

