Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.25

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.25 and last traded at $202.64, with a volume of 243073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.35.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.