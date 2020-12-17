CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 44,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,172,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,517,232.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Monday, December 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

On Friday, December 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,541.00.

On Monday, November 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,541.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,541.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 83,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,440.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,320.00.

On Monday, November 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,541.00.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English teacher training, summer camp, automotive technical training, English teacher preparation, accounting, and IELTS test preparation programs, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

