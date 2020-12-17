Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $59.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:PHR opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,664. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

