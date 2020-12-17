City Office REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

NYSE CIO opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 million, a P/E ratio of -974.00 and a beta of 1.48. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

