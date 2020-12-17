City Office REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

City Office REIT stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $422.69 million, a PE ratio of -974.00 and a beta of 1.48. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

