Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLFD. BidaskClub cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearfield currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

CLFD opened at $25.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,154,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. Corporate insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.