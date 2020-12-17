ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.70. ClearPoint Neuro shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 463 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.10.

About ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

