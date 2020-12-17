Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $4,019,211.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $4,019,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $3,202,025.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,871,352.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $2,899,962.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,836,695.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,732,905.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.76 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $86.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

