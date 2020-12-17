CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Up 25%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 825,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 256,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

