Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 458 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after buying an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

