Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.67

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.67 and last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 36422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,712 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,644 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

