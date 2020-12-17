CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWBR. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.99.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

