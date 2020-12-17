CoinEx Token Hits Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $751,398.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00377042 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

