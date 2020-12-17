CoinFi (COFI) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $272,246.28 and $50,521.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00369189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.38 or 0.02352061 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

