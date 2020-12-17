CoinPoker (CHP) Tops One Day Volume of $11,137.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $11,137.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00369102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

