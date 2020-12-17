CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $376,849.88 and $71.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002770 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002132 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

