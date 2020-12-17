Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

