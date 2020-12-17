Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.30

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 32799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

