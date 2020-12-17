Comparing Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and The Southern Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 5.95 $54.72 million $0.48 32.23 The Southern Banc $5.77 million 0.00 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% The Southern Banc 5.44% 2.59% 0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbia Financial and The Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.73%.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats The Southern Banc on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

