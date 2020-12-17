Comparing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and American International Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining N/A N/A $2.61 million N/A N/A American International Ventures $40,000.00 92.78 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Hycroft Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A -930.72% -15.66% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and American International Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.57%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats American International Ventures on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded by Jack Wagenti on January 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Lithia, FL.

