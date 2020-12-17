Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $37.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $471.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

