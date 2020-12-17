CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $113.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 over the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

