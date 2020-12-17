Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Consensus coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.56 or 1.00126693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024269 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017620 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

