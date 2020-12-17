Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.72

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.72 and last traded at $214.26, with a volume of 52623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.00.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average of $185.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

