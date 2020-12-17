Content Value Network Price Tops $0.0091 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

