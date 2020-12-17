Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0063

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $13.93 million and $1.12 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00369102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,222,748,061 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

