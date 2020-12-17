Contrasting Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) & Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konica Minolta pays out -245.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Konica Minolta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.69% 1.65% 0.13% Konica Minolta -2.90% -4.79% -2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Konica Minolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Konica Minolta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 2.10 $501.89 million $1.59 21.95 Konica Minolta $9.16 billion 0.21 -$28.28 million ($0.11) -70.18

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Hapoalim B.M., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Konica Minolta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides payment products; and asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, brokerage services, and other activities. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 215 branches, 634 external and 140 internal automatic teller machines, 179 external and 237 internal check-deposit machines, 38 information stations, 322 self-service stations, and 114 Night Safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in Office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as diagnostic ultrasound systems, digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, and medical imaging filling systems, as well as medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides measuring instruments, including colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, and photovoltaic reference cells; TAC films for liquid crystal displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; lenses for industrial and professional use; and functional films. Further, it manages and operates planetarium facilities. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

