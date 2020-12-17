Contrasting Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telecom Argentina and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 1 0 0 1.50 Atento 1 0 1 0 2.00

Telecom Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Atento has a consensus price target of $108.75, suggesting a potential upside of 756.30%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.00 billion 0.86 -$91.00 million ($0.17) -47.00 Atento $1.71 billion 0.11 -$81.31 million ($1.61) -7.89

Atento has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atento, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -5.21% -3.73% -1.99% Atento -4.69% -23.51% -2.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

