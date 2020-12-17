Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Copart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

