Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$2.10 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.00.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,214. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.83 million and a P/E ratio of -24.93. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.73.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

