Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $40.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

