Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Hits $21.24 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00369316 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

