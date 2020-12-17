CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.82

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.82 and last traded at $96.26, with a volume of 1161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.50.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $61,383.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,657,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,149,371.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 902,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,285,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,516 shares of company stock worth $6,622,311 in the last ninety days. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,205,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

