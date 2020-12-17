Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

