Cosmos Price Hits $5.61 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00024269 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $297.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,163,286 coins and its circulating supply is 207,378,683 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

