Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells $936,625.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COST opened at $369.44 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

