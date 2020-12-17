COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market capitalization of $449,419.64 and approximately $190,378.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00133524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.41 or 0.00806206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00160258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00376860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00123588 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

