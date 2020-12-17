Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Main First Bank upgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Covestro stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

