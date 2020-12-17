Credit Suisse Group Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $29.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $19.10 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

