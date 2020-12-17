Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $194.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $147.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.26.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $158.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $73,136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after acquiring an additional 568,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.