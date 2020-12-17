Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.05 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $325.61 million and $5.05 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,165.60 or 1.00192019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024393 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017743 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,470,001 coins and its circulating supply is 543,647,425 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

