Critical Review: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) vs. MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and MAG Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.65 -$12.00 million $0.91 24.75 MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -337.80

MAG Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AngloGold Ashanti and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 2 4 0 2.67 MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 70.65%. MAG Silver has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.26%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats MAG Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

